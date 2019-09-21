A Fort Worth police vehicle was struck overnight while it blocked traffic for a separate accident.
Authorities say around 12:05 a.m., Fort Worth police and fire crews were responding to an accident involving a motorcycle in the westbound lanes of I-30 Freeway.
At that time, someone driving a black Chevy Suburban struck a Fort Worth police vehicle that was blocking traffic, according to police.
Officials say the Fort Worth officer was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Investigators say the driver did not appear to be intoxicated. But authorities say speed appears to be a factor.
No injuries were reported.
More on WFAA:
- TCSO vehicle struck while deputy conducted separate traffic stop
- SUV drives through Chicago-area mall and crashes into store
- Officials: Tour bus crash near national park in Utah kills 4
- Denton man called 911 to say he killed his fiancée
- Hundreds of rescues in Houston as flash flood watch in effect | Live blog