A Fort Worth police vehicle was struck overnight while it blocked traffic for a separate accident.

Authorities say around 12:05 a.m., Fort Worth police and fire crews were responding to an accident involving a motorcycle in the westbound lanes of I-30 Freeway.

At that time, someone driving a black Chevy Suburban struck a Fort Worth police vehicle that was blocking traffic, according to police.

Officials say the Fort Worth officer was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Investigators say the driver did not appear to be intoxicated. But authorities say speed appears to be a factor.

No injuries were reported.

