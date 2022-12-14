1 person shot by police, hospitalized after Fort Worth car chase

Fort Worth PD said officers were responding to a stolen vehicle call at a local automotive repair shop when they saw a car matching the description and began pursuit

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is in the hospital after being shot by police during a chase in Fort Worth, officials said Wednesday.

Fort Worth Police said the incident began just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2700 block of White Settlement Road. Police were responding to reports of a vehicle burglary at an automotive repair shop in the area.

Police said they were told that a suspect had driven off with a black Range Rover that had been left at auto shop for repair. Police said it sent out a description of the vehicle and suspect. Nearby, officers found a vehicle that matched the description and attempted to stop it, at which point a chase began.

During the chase, police said, several spike strips were deployed, resulting in several flat tires on the vehicle they were pursuing. The suspect then tried to make a U-turn and change directions eastbound to westbound at the intersection of NW 28th Street and Chestnut Avenue, but police said the car lost control and drove into a low retaining wall.

The suspect then attempted to back the car away from the wall but had been blocked in by a police unit, officials said.

Police said officers then gave commands for the suspect to exit the vehicle, but received no responses, at which point officers began to "break out the back window to get a better view into the stolen vehicle and the suspect." Police said an officer covering the driver's side of the vehicle then fired a single round at the car, striking the suspect.

Police have not released any information about why the shot was fired.

After the shot was fired, the suspect was removed from the car, provided medical aid and transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the police.

Police said the suspect is in stable condition at the hospital.