Fort Worth police shoot woman allegedly armed with knife

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman was shot by a Fort Worth police after they say she was armed with a knife and the officer "perceived a deadly threat," the department said.

Fort Worth police said officers were dispatched at approximately 11:31 p.m. Monday to the 5900 block of Greenspoint Drive for a suicide attempt call.

Police said the call details stated the caller was “bleeding out” and that she was “trying to kill herself.” Fort Worth police said the first officer made contact with the caller at her door, and during their interaction, she picked up a knife. The department said the officer "perceived a deadly threat" during their interaction and shot the woman.

The woman, whose name was not released, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, police said.

Fort Worth police said no officers or other people were injured during the incident. The woman was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant.

