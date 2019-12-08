FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are at the scene of a shooting involving an officer in the 5800 block of Blue Ridge Drive in east Fort Worth Sunday, police said.

The initial call was for a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at a house on Blue Ridge Drive around 8:30 p.m., police said.

When two police officers went inside the home, they found a man with a gun. He pointed the gun at the officers, causing the officers to fear for their lives, police said. One of the officers fired their weapon at the man, shooting him.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

Police said they do not know what the relationship was between the man and the woman.

