Fort Worth police searching for missing man

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 69-year-old man with dementia who went missing Friday evening.
Police say the man, Dwight Wayne Morgan, has not been seen or heard from since 5 p.m. Friday. He was last seen near the 4000 block of Hawlet Street in the 76103 ZIP code area.
Morgan is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and burgundy plaid pajama pants.
Police say Morgan may have become lost as he suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information regarding Morgan is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222 and reference case No. 23-12360.