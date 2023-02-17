Fort Worth police searching for missing man

Police say the man, 69-year-old Dwight Wayne Morgan, suffers from dementia and was last seen walking near the 4000 block of Hawlet Street.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 69-year-old man with dementia who went missing Friday evening.

Police say the man, Dwight Wayne Morgan, has not been seen or heard from since 5 p.m. Friday. He was last seen near the 4000 block of Hawlet Street in the 76103 ZIP code area.

Morgan is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 170 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and burgundy plaid pajama pants.

Police say Morgan may have become lost as he suffers from dementia.