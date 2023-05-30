Fort Worth police searching for missing 84-year-old man

A Silver Alert was issued for Spencer Ray Cleveland.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth are searching for a missing 84-year-old man and have issued a Silver Alert.

Police said Spencer Ray Cleveland was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Green Willow Drive, near the intersection of Crowley Road and West Everman Parkway.

He's described as being 5-foot-11 and weighing 194 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

Police said Cleveland was last seen driving a tan Toyota Tundra with the Texas license plate GMN-2762.

His family believes he could be lost and in danger, police said.