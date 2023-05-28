x
Local News

Fort Worth police searching for missing 17-year-old girl last seen wearing Whataburger uniform

Griselda Josephina Bretado was last seen late Saturday night in the 2700 block of Las Vegas Trail, near Interstate 30.
Credit: Fort Worth Police Department
Griselda Josephina Bretado, 17

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen late Saturday night.

Police said Griselda Josephina Bretado was last seen around 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Las Vegas Trail, near Interstate 30.

She's described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a black sweater, an orange Whataburger work shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

