Fort Worth police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Christian Haggard was last seen in southwestern Fort Worth on Monday night.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A search is underway for a missing 14-year-old boy in Fort Worth.

Police said Christian "Chris" Haggard was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 6300 block of Hulen Bend Terrace, near the intersection of South Hulen Street and Granbury Road.

He may be lost and in danger, police said.

Haggard is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a purple ECU shirt, black basketball shorts, black socks and orange shoes.