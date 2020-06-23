Fort Worth police searching for two missing children

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

Fort Worth police are searching for two missing cildren last seen around noon Monday in the 7300 block of Madeira Drive.

Abigail and Kenneth Reichart, 12 and 10 years old, were last seen leaving their home monday around noon. Abigail is 4-feet-8-inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Kenneth is 4-feet-3-inches tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

