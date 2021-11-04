Fort Worth police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Braylon Smith was last seen at Crowley Middle School, 3800 W. Risinger Road, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police news release.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen at his middle school on Wednesday afternoon.

Braylon Smith was last seen at Crowley Middle School, 3800 W. Risinger Road, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police news release.

Police reported Smith missing early Thursday.

Smith was last seen wearing a red hoodie with a teddy bear on the front, blue jeans and green and purple Crocs shoes, according to the release. He is about five feet tall and 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.