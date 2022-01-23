Fort Worth police searching for missing 67-year-old man

Robert Curtis Dunnington was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 3300 block of Crenshaw Avenue.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are searching for a missing 67-year-old man in Fort Worth.

Robert Curtis Dunnington was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday leaving his home in the 3300 block of Crenshaw Avenue in southeast Fort Worth, near East Berry Street and U.S. 287.

Dunnington's family is concerned that he's lost, police said.

Police described Dunnington as a black man, about five feet, nine inches tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt and dark-color pajama pants. He was last seen driving a 2011 gold Cadillac SRC SUV, with Texas plates FRM-6515.

Anyone with information about Dunnington's whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.