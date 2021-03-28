Fort Worth police searching for missing 63-year-old man

ARLINGTON, Texas — Fort Worth police are searching a 63-year-old man who was last seen Saturday night.
Adam Arciniega was seen around 8:45 p.m. on the 2700 block of Scott Avenue, according to police. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and black and gray tennis shoes.
He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds and has short gray hair and brown eyes, police said.
His family fears he may be lost and in danger.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should call 911 or police at 817-392-4222.