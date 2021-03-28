Fort Worth police searching for missing 63-year-old man

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should call 911 or 817-392-4222.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Fort Worth police are searching a 63-year-old man who was last seen Saturday night.

Adam Arciniega was seen around 8:45 p.m. on the 2700 block of Scott Avenue, according to police. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans and black and gray tennis shoes.

He is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds and has short gray hair and brown eyes, police said.

His family fears he may be lost and in danger.