x
Fort Worth police searching for missing 44-year-old woman who 'may be in danger'

FWPD says Sheri Lynne Vickers, 44, was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, in the 2600 block of Cherry Lane.
Credit: Fort Worth Police Department

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a 44-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month.

FWPD said Sheri Lynne Vickers, 44, was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, in the 2600 block of Cherry Lane.

The department is concerned because they believe Vickers “may be in danger,” the missing persons flyer says.

FWPD said Vickers has been entered into the Texas Crime Information Center/ National Crime Information Center.

Vickers is described as a white woman who stands at 5’3” and weighs about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning her location is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.

