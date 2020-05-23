Fort Worth police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Police say Laloni Jones was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at the YMCA located at the corner of Ederville Road and Sandy Lane.

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl Friday.

Police say Laloni Jones was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at the YMCA located at the corner of Ederville Road and Sandy Lane.

Jones is described as a Pacific Island girl standing at 5’02” and weighing about 110 pounds, with short black hair styled in two buns.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word “Vans” in white letters, white tattered jeans, and Vans black and yellow checkered shoes.

If you know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.