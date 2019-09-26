FORT WORTH, Texas — 10:35 p.m. UPDATE: Fort Worth police say the girl has been found.

10:26 p.m. original story: Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Mia Gutierrez is a white 4-foot-8, 105-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 4 p.m. leaving Kilpatrick Middle School with another youth. Her mother said she was unaware of any plans Mia had after school.

Mia was last seen wearing a black jacket with a blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you know anything about her whereabouts or have any other information, call Fort Worth Police at (817) 392-4222.

