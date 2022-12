Legorreta was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and white shoes.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Police is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old who "may be lost."

Justin Legorreta was last seen at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the 1200 Nicole Street.

Legorreta was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Legorreta's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 817-394-4222.