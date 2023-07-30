No sign of shooting or explosive at Hulen Mall, Fort Worth police say

The mall was evacuated on Sunday afternoon.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police on Sunday responded to Hulen Mall after reports of an active shooter and a bomb threat, according to officials.

Police said they received a call around 5 p.m. Sunday regarding a bomb threat at the mall located near the intersection of South Hulen Street and SW Loop 820.

Employees and customers at the mall were told to evacuate as police responded.

In an update, police said they did not find any signs of a shooting or explosive device at the mall and that they believe the threat was a hoax.

"Any time someone calls in a bomb threat, it’s to alarm the public," Fort Worth police officer Tracy Carter said.

Police acknowledged that there were reports of gunshots fired at the mall, but officials said the "shots" people may have heard were likely chairs falling or doors being slammed during the panic of people rushing for the exits.

Further details were not released as the investigation continues.