Suspect in Fort Worth police pursuit injured after crashing into wall, officials say

Authorities said they believe the man was intoxicated during the pursuit due to the way he was driving.
A suspected drunken driver was transported to the hospital after crashing into a wall Thursday morning in Fort Worth, police said. 

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr Freeway and Village Creek Road. Officers said they were in pursuit of a vehicle in which they believe the driver may have been intoxicated due to the way he was driving. 

The man crashed into a center wall and was ejected from the vehicle as he fled from police, according to authorities. 

He was transported to the hospital and medical officials said he is expected to survive. 

Fort Worth police said the driver faces pending charges including evading arrest and an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

   

