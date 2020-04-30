Fort Worth police officer injured in motorcycle crash

Officials say the police officer has worked in the traffic unit for 10 years.

A Fort Worth police officer was transported to the hospital after being involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday morning.

Officials say the accident occurred around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Camp Bowie and Bigham boulevards.

According to authorities, the officer works in the traffic division and was riding a police motorcycle at the time of the crash.

The officer was transported to the hospital with injuries and is expected to be OK, authorities say. The other driver was not injured.

Officials say the officer is a 15-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department and has worked in the traffic unit for 10 of those years.