Fort Worth police officer fired for violating department's General Orders with racially insensitive social posts

Three-year veteran Chadwick Hughes had been under investigation after a fellow officer had discovered "racially insensitive and inappropriate" posts, officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police officials said Tuesday that a three-year veteran was fired for violating the department's General Orders related to his use of social media.

Former Officer Chadwick Hughes had been on restricted duty at the end of January pending an investigation.

A fellow officer had discovered what the department called "racially insensitive and inappropriate" posts, prompting the involvement of the Internal Affairs Unit, officials said.

An internal affairs investigation concluded that Hughes was responsible for making the posts.

Chief Neil Noakes agreed with the determination that the officer had violated their General Orders and that his actions "brought justified unfavorable criticism" upon Fort Worth police, according to a release."

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or any communication which is racially insensitive and unprofessional will not be condoned in any manner. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard," a statement from the department read in part.

A second officer is also on restricted duty pending the investigation into reports of an inappropriate post that was shared on social.

That officer has not been identified.