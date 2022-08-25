Fort Worth police officer accused of driving while intoxicated, placed on restricted duty

Officer Stephen Thompson was off-duty when he drove off a roadway, officials say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An 18-year veteran officer with the Fort Worth Police Department has been arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated, officials said Thursday.

Around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Worth officers responded to a call concerning a vehicle that drove off the roadway, according to the police department.

When officers arrived, they identified off-duty officer Stephen Thompson as the driver of the vehicle, and he was taken into custody for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Fort Worth Police say Thompson has been placed on restricted duty and stripped of his police powers.

The case has been filed with the Tarrant County District’s Attorney’s Office, and the Fort Worth Police Department Internal Affairs Unit is investigating.

“The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of Fort Worth police officers and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community,” the department said in a press release.

Thompson’s arrest comes on the heels of another veteran officer, Nickolas Honea, being taken into custody Monday in connection to a 2021 family violence case.

Fort Worth PD says Honea has also been placed on restricted duty and stripped of his police powers.