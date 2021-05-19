Fort Worth police find 10-year-old boy missing since Tuesday night

Police say the missing boy has been found.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Update 11:20 a.m.: Fort Worth police say the search for a missing 10-year-old boy is over after he was found safe. The original story appears below.

Authorities said A 10-year-old boy was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home on the 10100 block of Lone Eagle Drive. His parents reported him missing and officers responded to the home just a few minutes after he was last seen.

He's described as being 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 85 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said he was wearing a gray muscle-shirt and black and white basketball shorts when he went missing. He did not have shoes on at the time.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 817-392-4222.