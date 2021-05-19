Fort Worth police searching for missing 10-year-old boy last seen Tuesday night

Police are asking for the public's help in the search. Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 817-392-4222

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Authorities said Joseph Brandenburg was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home on the 10100 block of Lone Eagle Drive. His parents reported him missing and officers responded to the home just a few minutes after he was last seen.

He's described as being 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighing around 85 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Brandenburg was wearing a gray muscle-shirt and black and white basketball shorts when he went missing. He did not have shoes on at the time.

