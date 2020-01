Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in finding and identifying two suspects believed to be involved in seven robberies over the course of three hours on Monday.

Two males were seen in a dark-colored, two-door coupe.

The surveillance footage is from 709 West Central Avenue, but police believe the suspects are responsible for robberies in south, east and northwest Fort Worth.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-392-4469.

