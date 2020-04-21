Fort Worth police investigating after woman found dead in her apartment

A suspect has been arrested.

A 60-year-old man was arrested after a woman was found dead in her Fort Worth apartment Saturday, police said.

Fort Worth police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ballington Drive in Fort Worth in reference to a deceased person call.

When they arrived, officials said they located Maurita Ducker, 53, dead in her apartment.

Police said she suffered apparent trauma and was bleeding from her head when they arrived. Police also said they have arrested L.K. Williams, 60, in connection to this crime.

Williams will be charged with murder.