Man shot woman, her daughter in murder-suicide, Fort Worth police say

The daughter survived the incident. Fort Worth police said the man allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend before the shooting.

A man shot a woman and her daughter before killing himself Wednesday morning, according to Fort Worth police.

Authorities said the daughter survived the shooting, however, her mother did not.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. near the 900 block of East Davis Ave.

Fort Worth police said the man allegedly got into an argument with his girlfriend the morning of the incident. Detectives said the daughter attempted to calm the situation but that's when the suspect shot both victims and himself.

The names and age of those involved have not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office at this time.