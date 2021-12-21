Police respond to incident at Hulen Mall; no shots fired at mall, police say

No shots were fired inside or near the mall, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Multiple Fort Worth police officers responded to an incident Tuesday afternoon at Hulen Mall, the department tweeted.

Police were looking for suspects in or near the mall in relation to a separate incident. No shots were fired inside or near the mall, police said.

MedStar Emergency Medical Services told WFAA they were on standby at the parking lot, but had not had any reports of injuries.

Viewer video from inside the mall showed officers stationed in the interior walkways outside the stores. Other people were seen in social media posts standing outside the mall.

Police are now escorting people who were inside the mall, out of the area. Officers are now conducting a sweep of the complex.

Meanwhile, the mall, which was filled with shoppers ahead of the Christmas holiday, will be re-opened as soon as it is safe, Fort Worth police said.

No other information was available.

