Fort Worth officer fired after shooting his weapon while off-duty and intoxicated

The department said the officer was involved in an incident where he discharged a firearm while he was off-duty and intoxicated in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

The Fort Worth Police Department announced Wednesday it had terminated an officer for off-duty conduct stemming from an incident that occurred in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

Police officials said its Internal Affairs Unit was notified in October 2021 that Corporal Marshall Meyer, a 14-year veteran of the department, was involved in an incident where he allegedly discharged a firearm while off-duty and intoxicated.

Meyer was placed on restricted duty, which involves the removal of all police powers, during the course of the administrative and criminal investigations, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a press release.

Corporal Meyer is the third Fort Worth police officer to face discipline this year.

In mid-February, a Fort Worth officer was arrested after he was allegedly driving a police vehicle while intoxicated, authorities said. A few days later, the department placed a sergeant on restricted duty and stripped him of all police powers as they investigated a complaint that he destroyed evidence.

After the investigation into Meyer's incident concluded, he was fired, according to the department.