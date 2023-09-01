Fort Worth police asking for public's help finding missing 25-year-old man

Littles was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, tan Birkenstocks and black glasses. Littles is autistic and may be disoriented.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who recently went missing.

On Friday, Marcus Alexander Littles, 25, went missing and was last seen on the block of Bryant Irvin Road in Fort Worth.

Littles is 6 foot 1 inches and weighs 380 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

Littles was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, tan Birkenstocks and black glasses. Littles is autistic and may be disoriented.