Fort Worth police asking for public's help finding missing 25-year-old man

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man who recently went missing.
On Friday, Marcus Alexander Littles, 25, went missing and was last seen on the block of Bryant Irvin Road in Fort Worth.
Littles is 6 foot 1 inches and weighs 380 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the Fort Worth Police Department said.
Littles was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, tan Birkenstocks and black glasses. Littles is autistic and may be disoriented.
Anyone with information about Littles is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.