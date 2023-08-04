Fort Worth police say 81-year-old man has gone missing, need public's help

FORT WORTH, Texas — Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding an elderly man who was last seen Thursday night, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.
Andres Mata, 81, is a North Texas man who suffers from dementia and was last seen at about 7 p.m. Thursday near North Chandler Drive and Yucca Avenue. This is west of Amon Carter-Riverside High School and in the Scenic Bluff neighborhood
Mata lives nearby at 2905 Westbrook Avenue, which is also in the Scenic Bluff neighborhood and west of Sylvania Park.
Mata is 5 foot 6 inches and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown and gray hair with green eyes. Andres was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, brown slip-on shoes and a sombrero hat.