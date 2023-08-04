Fort Worth police say 81-year-old man has gone missing, need public's help

Andres Mata, 81, is a North Texas man who suffers from dementia and was last seen at about 7 p.m. Thursday near North Chandler Drive and Yucca Avenue.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding an elderly man who was last seen Thursday night, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Andres Mata, 81, is a North Texas man who suffers from dementia and was last seen at about 7 p.m. Thursday near North Chandler Drive and Yucca Avenue. This is west of Amon Carter-Riverside High School and in the Scenic Bluff neighborhood

Mata lives nearby at 2905 Westbrook Avenue, which is also in the Scenic Bluff neighborhood and west of Sylvania Park.