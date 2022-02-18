Who killed Famous Lockhart? Fort Worth police need help solving 2005 murder

After arriving at Baylor Hospital, the driver of the car told the Fort Worth police officer he got shot in the chest.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Investigators are reaching out to the public for help in trying to solve a case involving a shooting that happened more than 16 years ago, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

On April 23, 2005 around11:50 p.m., a Fort Worth police officer came into contact with a vehicle driving erratically.

After arriving at Baylor Hospital, the driver of the car told the officer “He got shot in the chest!” The driver was 16-year-old Famous Lockhart, who was shot in front of a residence while attending a house party at 2500 Butterfield Drive. This is southwest of Edgecliff Village and east of Candleridge Park.

Lockhart later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators with Fort Worth Police's homicide unit are asking anyone who may be able to provide information about this murder to get in contact with them.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 817-392-4307 or email coldcase@fortworthpd.com.