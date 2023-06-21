Fort Worth Police ask for help finding 73-year-old missing man

Officers say 73-year-old Frank Camargo Jr. was last seen on June 15 at the 1400 block of Clinton Ave.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an elderly man who went missing last week.

Officers said 73-year-old Frank Camargo Jr. was last seen on June 15 at the 1400 block of Clinton Ave. This is south of the Fort Worth Stockyards and northwest of Tarrant County College.

Camargo is reportedly 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.