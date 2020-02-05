Fort Worth police arrest suspect after man found gunned down inside vehicle

Authorities confirmed Saturday morning that a suspect was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

A man has died after being shot Friday night in Fort Worth, police say.

Around 9:45 p.m, officers received reports of a shooting near 812 East Felix Street. When detectives arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Around 8 a.m. Saturday, police confirmed a suspect had been taken into custody.

Officials have not yet released the names of the victim or suspect.

