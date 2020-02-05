Fort Worth police arrest suspect after man found gunned down inside vehicle

A man has died after being shot Friday night in Fort Worth, police say.
Around 9:45 p.m, officers received reports of a shooting near 812 East Felix Street. When detectives arrived, they found the victim inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.
Around 8 a.m. Saturday, police confirmed a suspect had been taken into custody.
Officials have not yet released the names of the victim or suspect.
This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
More on WFAA:
- Ex-Blue Bell CEO faces 7 felony counts in cover-up of deadly listeria outbreak
- Teen faces capital murder charge in shooting death of 66-year-old woman
- Family members concerned as coronavirus cases skyrocket in Fort Worth federal prison
- Crowds ignore COVID-19 restrictions to watch illegal street racing show in Dallas