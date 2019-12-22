Fort Worth police have made an arrest in the December murder of 18-year-old Alejandro Pina, according to jail records.

Antonio Rodriguez was arrested Thursday on a murder charge in connection with Pina's Dec. 11 death in east Fort Worth, according to jail records.

Rodriguez is currently in the Tarrant County Correction Center on a $250,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: