Fort Worth Police Department presents 2023 plan to reduce violent crime during city council meeting

FWPD Assistant Police Chief Robert Alldredge calls their Flock Neighborhood Camera program one of their most effective tools to help fight violent crime in the city.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Assistant Police Chief Robert Alldredge gave city leaders their game plan for 2023, showing how the department plans to make Cowtown a much safer city.

The plan includes a strategy involving community partners and crime fighting tools.

Alldredge talked about what he considers one of their most important crime fighting tools -- 'flock cameras'.

"The cameras allow us to be in a location where you don't have to always have an officer there," Alldredge said. "But we can still kind of monitor things that are going on."

Flock cameras are mounted devices that can read license plates and help police monitor activity in neighborhoods. Some homeowners associations have bought the same cameras to give police eyes on their streets.

Alldredge is also thankful for people concerned about safety in their area. He said it's helped police get drugs off the streets and weapons out of the hands of dangerous people.

In 2021, the Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) reported 102 murders. That number dropped year-to-date to 77 in 2022, a 24.5% decrease. During the same time frame aggravated assaults jumped by .08% from 1001 to 1009 incidents. Robberies involving individuals dropped by 1.5% from 469 to 476 cases.

Alldredge also shared that there have been about 2,400 separate calls generated by the Violent Crime Investigation team, with 360 of those resulting in at least one gun being seized. It translates to roughly 15% of the calls that resulted in getting a weapon off the street.

Alldredge said the FWPD Crime Unit will also be focusing more on illegal game rooms where violent crime has occurred. Alldredge outlined to council members that the Fugitive Unit will partner with officers in gang intel and criminal tracking to arrest violent offenders.

Detectives from Homicide, Robbery and Gun Violence Investigations will share information immediately with both patrol and tactical officers to help locate, identify and arrest people violating the law using weapons.

During his presentation, Alldredge rolled out the department's goals, which include decreasing violent crime by 10% in the next 12 months, reducing the number of homicides, aggravated assaults and robberies, and improving the police community relationship.

Council members also received updates on improving the quality of life along the Las Vegas Trail area once plagued with high crime and information about making the area more people friendly with sidewalks, landscaping, improved bus stops and more.

The presentation involves a neighborhood transformation plan and getting community input, something police can make a difference.