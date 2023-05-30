As police investigate multiple deadly shootings involving teens, Fort Worth community leader worried about the summer

Residents at The Arwen Apartments heard several gunshots before finding a 15-year-old dead outside on the ground. No arrests yet in other deadly teen shootings.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Multiple investigations continue in North Texas as several teenagers were recently involved in deadly shootings, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The latest shooting happened on Memorial Day in Fort Worth's southwest side. The homicide involved a teenage boy in an apartment complex that was witnessed by several neighbors.

On May 21, another Fort Worth shooting left 14-year-old Da'Shawn Winfield dead and a second teen injured, according to police.

Fort Worth community leader Darryl Washington said he believes now is the time to step up and intervene. He said he is devastated that yet another teenager in Fort Worth was involved in a deadly shooting. He said hopes to offer the teens' family some comfort.

"It's very heartbreaking," Washington said, "Hug them and see if I can give them anything and that's about it and let them know we are concerned about them."

During the shooting on Memorial Day night, Fort Worth Police got to the scene at The Arwen Apartments off Sycamore School Road. Officers found a young teen boy shot dead outside.

People inside the apartments told police they heard gunshots. After coming outside, that's when they said they noticed the victim on the ground.

Fort Worth Police told WFAA that the shooting is being investigated as “a criminal offense.” As of Tuesday, the department hasn't released any suspect information or the name of the victim.

Family members at the scene told WFAA that the victim was 15 years old.

During the shooting on May 21, officers found both teenagers in the breezeway of an apartment building. Investigators said they hope to find who lured a family online to buy a car and then fired shots injuring a 14-year-old boy.

The boy's family was able to drive to a safe location where they called 911. After the officers arrived, they called for paramedics to treat and transport the teen to the hospital.

Washington said he is concerned that if something isn't done now, this type of crime is something the city could be dealing with all summer long.

"We are not even in the summertime yet," Washington said.

As a community leader, Washington said there are plenty of positive outlets to give teenagers some activities to do in the summer.

Washington hopes to partner with local churches this summer for youth basketball events. Washington and his brother are both Golden Glove winners, so he also does a boxing camp for young people.

"We have a boxing gym if you want to fight, and you want to get some of that tension that comes to the boxing gym," Washington said

Fort Worth Police said the department has an officer assigned to address youth violence in the Gang Intervention & Prevention Unit whose job also includes outreach.