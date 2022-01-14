Fort Worth parade scheduled for Saturday canceled over expected strong winds

A wind advisory has been put in place for North Texas from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday due to expected 15 to 35 mph winds and gusts stronger than 45 mph

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth's All-Western Parade, which had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, has been canceled because of expected strong winds, according to officials from the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

The parade was going to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday and was set to include more than 120 organizations and 2,000 horses, including Budweiser Clydesdales. Other planned participants included riding clubs, horse-drawn vehicles and marching groups.

Winds are expected to increase on Friday with a breezy wind from the south. A wind advisory from the National Weather Service has been put in place for North Texas from 9 p.m. on Friday through 6 p.m. on Saturday due to a northwest wind expected to hold steady at 15 to 35 mph with gusts stronger than 45 mph.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo officials said that, with the help of the city of Fort Worth’s Office of Emergency Management, they have closely monitored the weather forecast and communicated frequently with the National Weather Service.

The risk to spectators and participants is the main reason the parade won't be happening Saturday, according to Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo President Bradford S. Barnes.

"The safety of our guests is always top of mind for us and we never make these decisions lightly," Barnes said. "For the sake of everyone – participants including horses and guests – we firmly believe this is the best decision from a safety standpoint."

Guests who have bought reserved seating for the parade will receive email instructions from Ticketmaster about refunds for their tickets.

This cancellation does not impact any of the other activities on the Fort Worth Stock Show grounds or rodeo performances. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo runs from Jan. 14 until Feb. 5.

Because of wind, warm temps, dry air and dormant vegetation, fire danger are elevated across the western half of North Texas on Saturday. Most of that part of North Texas is now under burn bans.

Changes arrive late Friday night, as our next strong cold front moves in.

Winds will quickly shift around to the north, and much cooler air will rush in behind it through the overnight into Saturday.

Temps will keep falling with a freeze likely by Sunday morning. Lows in the mid- to upper 20s look likely for most.