Fort Worth officer indicted over running someone's information without 'law enforcement reason'

Officer Darrell Coker was indicted Monday on a charge of breach of computer security, according to a police news release.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been indicted on accusations that he ran a person's information on police software without having a "law enforcement reason to do so," officials announced.

Coker was then placed on administrative leave by the Fort Worth Police Department.

Police said they received a complaint in April that Coker used a city computer to run someone's information through the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System twice during 2021.

Coker had "no indication that he had a law enforcement reason to do so," the release said.

More information about the alleged incident was not released.

Police put Coker on restricted duty while the investigation played out.