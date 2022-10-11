Fort Worth officer indicted over running someone's information without 'law enforcement reason'

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been indicted on accusations that he ran a person's information on police software without having a "law enforcement reason to do so," officials announced.
Officer Darrell Coker was indicted Monday on a charge of breach of computer security, according to a police news release.
Coker was then placed on administrative leave by the Fort Worth Police Department.
Police said they received a complaint in April that Coker used a city computer to run someone's information through the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System twice during 2021.
Coker had "no indication that he had a law enforcement reason to do so," the release said.
More information about the alleged incident was not released.
Police put Coker on restricted duty while the investigation played out.
"The FWPD does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior," the release said. "We will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community."