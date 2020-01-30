FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Municipal Court has declared February "Warrant Forgiveness Month."

According to county officials, anyone who has an outstanding citation with the municipal court may be eligible to do community service or pay a reduced fine amount.

A mobile court will also be at several locations throughout the city. Below are the locations and dates:

Wednesday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Chisholm Trail Community Center, 4936 McPherson Boulevard

Thursday, Feb. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill Street

Wednesday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Riverside Community Center, 3700 E. Belknap Street

Thursday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale Street.

Wednesday, Feb. 20, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Como Community Center, 4900 Horne Street

Thursday, Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 N.E. 36th Street

Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Thomas Place Community Center, 4237, Lafayette Avenue

Thursday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Eugene McCray Community Center, 4932 Wilbarger Street

Officials will also host extended hours on Feb. 2 at the A.D. Marshall Public Safety and Courts Building from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more contact information, click here.

More on WFAA: