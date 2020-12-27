x
Officials: Crews will continue to monitor mulch fire scene in Fort Worth

Firefighters worked overnight through heavy smoke and high winds to contain the fire, officials said.
Credit: Glen E. Ellman / Fort Worth Fire Department
Crews respond to overnight fire near the 6200 block of Salt Road in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth officials said they will continue to monitor a large mulch fire that broke out Sunday morning. 

Firefighters worked overnight through heavy smoke and high winds to contain the fire, officials said

Crews were called to the scene around 1 a.m. in southeast Fort Worth near 6288 Salt Road.  

Officials said the fire involved four tall mulch piles that have a combined length of about 300 yards. 

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, the department said it will continue to rotate fire crews throughout the day to check the fire as it burns itself out.  

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

