Fort Worth police seek help finding missing 15-year-old girl

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help finding missing 15-year-old Nevaeh Ingle. The department posted to its social media pages around 11:45 a.m. Friday asking for the community's assistance.

Authorities described Ingle as 5-foot-2, weighing 150 pounds, and she has long straight black hair and brown eyes. Fort Worth police did not release any additional details about where or when Ingle was last seen.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.