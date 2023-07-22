Fort Worth police looking for 2 girls last seen at grocery store

They were last seen together around 2:40 p.m. Thursday at Diamond Mini Mart in Fort Worth, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police need the public's help finding two girls who were last seen together at a grocery store on Thursday, July 20.

The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said it was looking for 15-year-old Ronasia Wright and 11-year-old Ava Cockroft. Police described Wright as 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. Cockroft is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Wright and Cockroft were last seen together around 2:40 p.m. Thursday at Diamond Mini Mart at 5900 Boca Raton Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Wright and Cockroft are asked to contact Fort Worth police at (817)392-4222.