Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will not seek re-election

FORT WORTH, Texas —

Betsy Price has announced she will not run for re-election to a sixth term as mayor of Fort Worth.

Price, 71, made the announcement Tuesday morning just days before candidates can begin filing to run for municipal office.

Her announcement comes at the end of a turbulent year but it is not entirely unexpected.

Two years ago, during the last Fort Worth mayoral debate, Price said she would only seek one more term, telling voters at the time that she had unfinished business she wanted to complete at city hall.

Mayor Price, who is known for her love of bicycling and physical fitness, has led Fort Worth through a decade of substantial growth and development.

Last February, Price said the city had grown more than 20% since 2012.

“That's incredible,” Price said in her state of the city address. “We've moved from the... 17th largest when I took office nine years ago to the 13th largest now. We're the third fastest growing in the nation.”

Among her accomplishments over the last decade was extending the city’s pension program. The fund had been forecast to run out of money but Price helped reach a compromise to extend it and Fort Worth became the largest city to get it settled without having to go to the state legislature in Austin.

Several years ago, Price supported a half-cent sales tax to improve certain neglected neighborhoods. Code enforcement, better lighting and other changes led to a reduction in crime in the city’s Northside and Stop Six neighborhoods.

Price also helped make TEXRail, a 27-mile commuter rail line, a reality between downtown Fort Worth and DFW Airport.

Food and drink distributor Ben. E. Keith expanded in Fort Worth and got incentives to not go to Dallas, on Price’s watch.

Amazon Air opened a regional hub at Alliance Airport and Facebook further expanded its data center a few miles away.

Price also successfully kept American Airlines, one of the city’s largest employers, from potentially relocating. The airline opened a brand-new headquarters in the city in 2019.

Fort Worth has long experienced racial tension, and Price faced this issue during her tenure. Perhaps the most notable was a 2016 incident, in which a white police officer named William Martin became physical with a Black mother named Jackie Craig; Craig had originally called police for help because she said her neighbor choked her son.

In the months after that incident, the city created a Race and Culture Task Force to address racial issues within the city and the police department, however its success is still to be fully measured.

Though the office is officially non-partisan, Price is the only Republican mayor of a major Texas city.

But many wonder if she aspires for another political office?

Some have speculated that Price might consider a seat in Congress if one were to open – or perhaps a run for Tarrant County Judge if the incumbent, Glen Whitley, decides not to seek re-election himself.

“I’ve got until the end of 2021, the end of this year, to make that decision and we’ll just get there and see what happens at that point in time,” Whitley told WFAA’s Inside Texas Politics on Sunday.

Price replaced Mike Moncrief, who served as mayor for eight years. Prior to being elected mayor, Price was the Tarrant County tax assessor/collector for a decade.

Price’s departure marks the third mayoral change among major North Texas cities.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson was elected in June 2019 after Mike Rawlings term limited out. Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams is term limited out and leaves office in May.

When Price departs Fort Worth city hall, she will have served as mayor for a decade.