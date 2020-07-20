Fort Worth man dies after apartment complex shooting, police say

The shooting happened at 3:16 a.m. Sunday, police said. Police were already on their way to the apartment complex when the man was shot.

A Fort Worth man was shot to death early Sunday morning after getting into a "verbal altercation" at The Phoenix Apartments in central Fort Worth, police said.

The man was at the apartment complex trying to locate his ex-girlfriend, police said. When he got into an argument with his ex at the apartment gates, the woman's brother shot the man, according to police on the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said.

Homicide detectives are still investigating.