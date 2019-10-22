A man is in critical condition in a Fort Worth hospital after being shot in the head accidentally, police said.

At 6:34 p.m., Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call at 7440 Beckwood Drive. Two males were using a gun and one accidentally shot the other in the head, police said. The victim is in the hospital.

The shooter is in custody, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.