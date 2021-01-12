Fort Worth is one of America's top cities with young homeowners, study says

Among all of Fort Worth's homeowners, 15.9% are younger than 35 years old, a national study shows. Only 10.9% of Dallas' homeowners land in this age range.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth has one of the largest percentages of young homeowners in the country, according to a recent national study.

Of all of Fort Worth's homeowners, 15.9% are younger than 35 years old. This is the fifth-highest percentage among large cities in the U.S., according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey.

This comes out to 28,672 of the city's 179,783 homeowners landing in this younger age range.

While Fort Worth ranked at the top among the country's large cities, Dallas ranked 37th with only 10.9% of all homeowners being younger than 35.

The study defines large cities as ones with a population of 350,000 or more, midsize as 150,000-349,999 and small as 100,000-149,999.

The only large cities above Fort Worth include:

Aurora, Colo. (16.2%) Nashville-Davidson, Tenn. (16.5%) Denver (16.5%) Atlanta (17.5%)

Earlier in 2021, the median sales price of an American home went above $400,000 for the first time. That is an increase of more than 20% from before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors recently annnounced it set up online classes to help new buyers navigate the housing market. This came after a 2021 study from the National Association of Realtors Research Group saying first-time homebuyers make up about a third of the market.

The study also says millennials now make up 37% of all homebuyers, the largest share of any generation. The millennial generation is made up of people born from 1981–1996.

Among the country's small cities, Texas has four of the top six cities with the highest percentage of homeowners under 35, the study shows. These cities include:

Pearland, Texas (20.5%) Midland, Texas (20.1%) Charleston, S.C. (19.6%) Las Cruces, N.M. (19.5%) Odessa, Texas (18.4%) College Station, Texas (18.2%)

The state's midsize city with the largest percentage is Lubbock (15.2%), which ranked 12th.

As of October 2021, the median price of a home in Fort Worth was $310,000, according to research from Texas A&M University's Texas Real Estate Research Center. The media price in Dallas was higher--$370,000.