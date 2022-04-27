'This was inexcusable': Fort Worth ISD investigating video showing student using 'racially insensitive' language in classroom assignment

The district said, “This was inexcusable. The language used in the video is neither acceptable nor representative of Paschal High School or any other school..."

FORT WORTH, Texas — A video involving a Fort Worth ISD student using “racially insensitive” language has been circulating online, and the district now says an investigation is underway.

The incident reportedly happened at Paschal High School located in the 3000 block of Forest Park Boulevard in Fort Worth.

According to a letter Fort Worth ISD sent to parents, the video was recorded in a Paschal High School classroom, and a student can be heard using profane, derogatory and racially insensitive language in connection to a classroom assignment.

In the letter, the district said, “This was inexcusable. The language used in the video is neither acceptable nor representative of Paschal High School or any other school in the Fort Worth ISD.”

The district also said staff at Paschal High School along with the administration was taking the incident seriously, and that the appropriate action will be taken after the investigation is over.

The district ended the letter to parents by saying it was “committed to preserving an environment where all students feel respected and safe.”

As the news began to circulate throughout Tuesday, members of an organization called Ministers of Justice Coalition of Texas and the Pastors for Progress announced they would hold a news conference Thursday to denounce the remarks made in the video. They plan to call for a federal investigation into the matter.