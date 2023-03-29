Fort Worth ISD approves new program to cut administrative jobs amid decline in enrollment

The new program will impact chiefs, assistant superintendents, directors and other administrative employees by eliminating or merging positions.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Job cuts are moving forward in the Fort Worth Independent School District.

Early morning on Wednesday, members of the Fort Worth ISD school board approved a resolution that will cut top administrative positions in a push to achieve a “reduction in force.”

The unanimous vote happened after hours of discussion behind closed doors. Tuesday evening’s meeting lasted until after midnight and plans for the restructuring program moved forward.

According to the resolution, the approved change will impact chiefs, assistant superintendents, directors and other administrative positions.

Superintendent Dr. Angélica Ramsey said the program change aims to address the drop in student enrollment and reallocate resources.

On March 10, Ramsey met with employees to let them know their positions could be eliminated while other roles would merge to take on other responsibilities.

Under the new structure, employees affected could apply for positions.

In a statement, Fort Worth ISD spokesperson Claudia Garibay did not provide information on how many positions would be impact or whether those who lose their jobs would receive severance pay. Garibay said the program change will be the first phase in the district’s transition to a District Service Center “to better support students, families, and employees.”