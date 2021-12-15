Fort Worth investing in waterwheels to help clean Trinity River

The plan is to use the waterwheels to help clean pollution from the Clear Fork and West Fork of the Trinity River.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Sci-fi fans may be impressed by this one! Fort Worth’s newest method in cleaning up the Trinity River looks straight out of a movie.

The City of Fort Worth, Tarrant Regional Water District and community partners are investing in two solar-powered waterwheels -- giant wheel-based machines placed in flowing waterways to collect and remove floatable pollution. In a news release, the City described it as “a cross between an old grain mill and a covered wagon.”

Tuesday evening, Fort Worth City Council voted to accept private donations to support the initiative, which has a construction and installation cost of $600,000 per waterwheel. Once installed, the cost is minimal, the City says, with an estimated annual maintenance cost of $50,000 per waterwheel.

“Everyone wants access to clean water and the ability to enjoy recreational activities without coming into contact with trash or stormwater pollution,” Fort Worth Code Compliance Director Brandon Bennett said. “The concept behind waterwheels couldn’t be any simpler, but the results are astonishing when it comes to cleaning tons of trash pollution from waterways in a short period of time.”

“The goal is to fund both the construction and 10 years of maintenance through community donations. This will require about $600,000 per waterwheel ($1.2 million total) and another $1 million for 10 years of maintenance,” the City said in a news release.

City officials said the project provides an opportunity for local, regional and corporate partners to participate “in a one-of-a-kind private partnership.”

“We look forward to working with all of our residents, nonprofits and business partners in the coming months” said Bennett.