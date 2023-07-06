2 pets die, firefighter injured in Fort Worth house fire, officials say

One resident was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and a firefighter was transported for minor burns.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fire at a house in Fort Worth overnight claimed the lives of two pets and injured two people, fire officials told WFAA.

The Fort Worth Fire Department (FWFD) said it received calls at 6 a.m. Thursday, July 6, for a house fire in the 7400 block of Van Natta Lane in eastern Fort Worth. The department said that when firefighters got to the home, heavy smoke and fire were coming out of it.

The fire was put out Thursday morning, but unfortunately, two pets were not able to make it out of the home, FWFD told WFAA. One resident was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and a firefighter was transported for minor burns, FWFD said.

The fire is under investigation, according to FWFD.